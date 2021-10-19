DU students give 24-hour ultimatum for compensation

Video
Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Students of Dhaka University demonstrate, blocking Shahbagh intersection in the capital for a few hours on Monday, demanding early compensation for the victims of recent communal violence in different places of the country and action against perpetrators. photo : Observer

Students of Dhaka University (DU) have lifted the blockade from Shahbagh intersection of the capital with a 24-hour ultimatum.
The programme was held to protest attacks and fires in temples and mandaps in different parts of the country.
Protesting students of Dhaka University took position on the road at Shahbagh intersection around 10:30am on Monday. Later, they lifted the blockade with a 24-hour ultimatum at around 2pm.
Students of different residential halls including Jagannath Hall first gathered in the TSC area of Dhaka University. From there they marched to Shahbagh. The blockade caused severe traffic congestion in Shahbagh, Paltan and Zero Point areas.
The students made seven-point demand to the government from the programme. These include immediate repairing of the vandalised temples, compensation for looting of homes and businesses, and permanent compensation to the families of victims of rape and murder and punishment of the guilty.
Other demands are ensuring maximum punishment for communal attacks on temples and minority homes through legislation in the parliament, forming separate ministry and commissions for minority communities, modernizing Hindu welfare trusts and upgrading them to foundations and allocating 15 per cent of GDP to minorities in the national budget.
Joyjit Dutt, a student of Jagannath Hall, also Organizing Secretary of Chhatra League, said, "I would like to draw the attention of the honourable Home Minister and hope that he will take appropriate action on the demands by contacting our ordinary students within 24 hours."
"If the demand is not met within 24 hours and any incident of vandalism or violence takes place anywhere in the country, we will take immediate action," he said.


