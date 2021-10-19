Gen Shafiuddin off to S Korea on 5-day official visit

Chief of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka on Sunday night for South Korea on a five-day official visit.

He is leading a five-member team of Bangladesh Armed Forces, according to an ISPR press release.

During the visit, the Bangladesh Army Chief will meet the South Korean Minister of National Defence, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the Air Force, and other senior military officials.

General Shafiuddin will also discuss bilateral military relations between the two countries. The Army Chief is scheduled to return home on October 23.











