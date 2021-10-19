AL blaming BNP for Cumilla incident to cover up its failure, says Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Government had implemented their blueprint in Cumilla in a planned manner to cover up their failures to control the surge of the necessary commodity price and fragile medical system around the country."

Rizvi said this after laying wreath at the grave of Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on the occasion of the 22nd founding anniversary of Ziaur Rahman Foundation (ZRF) on Monday.

The Senior Joint Secretary General said, "Coronavirus infected people are screaming all over the country. But they did not get any treatment and lost their lives. Except for one or two hospitals in Dhaka, people are not getting medicine and medical equipment. Outside Dhaka, the situation of is even dire. This government does not have the capacity to deal with it," he added.

Rizvi said, "Today, there is no security of the people of the country. Minorities are not able to live safely. On the other hand, the Holy Quran was insulted, the Puja Mandaps were damaged."









