BNP stiring up communal riots across country: Quader

To imperil democracy in the country, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday alleged that BNP is fuelling to stage communal riots throughout the country.

"BNP has now resorted to conspiracy to spoil communal harmony in the country," he said while talking to journalists after paying tribute at the grave of Shaheed Sheikh Russel marking the birth day of Bangabandhu's youngest son at Banani graveyard in the capital.

Referring to the attack in Rangpur, Quader, also ruling party general secretary, said "The firing incident at fishermen's village at Pirganj in Rangpur on Sunday night is an example of communal violence."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is fully aware about this heinous crime, he added.

Quader said there was not a single incident of attack on the puja mandaps in the last twelve years during the Durga puja festival. "But the communal forces backed by BNP carried out mayhem this year across the country in a planned way," he told the journalists. Urging all to be more careful, the ruling party leader alleged that the communal forces are carrying out propaganda on the facebook, adding the Rangpur firing incident was triggered from the propaganda.

The attackers set fire on the fishermen's village at Pirganj and attacked temples, he said, adding even the livestock also was burnt during the attack in the region.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been inquiring the matter since last night. The PM is keeping in touch with the local administration and even with us," he said. "We have to remain alert and keep vigil at the party level on this issue," Quader said. -BSS





