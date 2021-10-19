Int’l webinar praises PM for tackling C-19, supporting Rohingyas

The speakers at an international webinar on Monday praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, various disasters and sheltering the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals (Rohingyas) as part of humanitarian support.

The webinar titled 'Strengthening Humanitarian Support System in South Asia' was organized as pre-event of the 'Fifth Congress on Disaster Management' to be organized soon.

Disaster Management Secretary Md Mohsin, Indian National Disaster Management Authority's member Dr Krishna Batsya, Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre Director General Sudhanta Ranasinghe, All India Disaster Mitigation Institute Director Mihir Bhatt and Principal of Humanitarian Action and Climate Change of London Paul Nox Clerk also spoke on the occasion.

In the event, Disaster Management Secretary Md Mohsin presented details about Bangladesh government initiatives on humanitarian supports for the country's people and the Rohingyas.

In the webinar, the issues of facing disasters including rescue operations and rehabilitation programmes were discussed elaborately.

The secretary also elaborated the humanitarian supports for the people including its social safety net programme like VGF, VGD, EGPP, GR and dried food supply for distressed people during the disasters. The speakers praised the government for its disaster management preparedness and rehabilitation programmes.





