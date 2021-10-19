Service sector income in foreign currency gets easier

The process of bringing service sector income in foreign currency to the country has become easier now.

In this regard Bangladesh Bank (BB) has directed the financial institutions through a circular that licensed payment service providers will be able to maintain the accounts of freelancers and service providers from now on.

As a result, the process of bringing the income of the service sector to the country has become easier. The circular issued by Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the Central Bank on Monday says overseas payment service providers including merchant account management will be eligible to provide the service.

In addition the concerned authorized dealer (AD) as a nostro of the banks (foreign currency account for transactions with a foreign bank) will deposit the foreign exchange money to the clients account as in the international market place platform. A nostro account refers to an account that a bank holds in a foreign currency in another bank.

In this case, Eddie Bank will take detailed information from the service provider about the management of the merchant account managed with the international marketplace or platform and its account with the payment service provider licensed abroad.

Earlier, in 2011, the central bank allowed dealer banks to establish relationships with online payment gateway service providers abroad to repatriate service sector revenue.

The declaration will then be taken along with the information regarding the activities of the service provider and the income received against the service sector will be credited to the customer.

Under the new guidelines, the money can be deposited in the customer's local digital wallet. The applicable part of the income received can be deposited as Export Retention Quota (ERQ) subject to the consent of the customer. The directive also mentions the applicable tax deduction and compliance with the payment rules.

Money cannot be saved outside the country by any means other than merchant or national account to bring service income into the country.

Arrangements have to be made to bring this income from the service sector to the country within the stipulated four months, the circular said.











