

IBBL Khulna holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Syed Abu Asad, Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the webinar as special guest.

Khulna Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations recently, says a press release. Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief discussant. Md. Abdus Salam, Head of Khulna Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President also addressed the program. Head of Branch and officials under Khulna Zone attended the webinar.