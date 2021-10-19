

Sonali Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel Day

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan urged all of his colleagues to work relentlessly to provide best services alongside earning highest profit. He said they should work with honesty and integrity to impl the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to alleviate poverty from country.

Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan was addressing after cutting a cake at a function marking 58th birthday of the Sheikh Russel at the bank's head office on Monday. Bank's member of Board of Directors Md Mofazzal Husain attended the cake cutting programme along with employees and officials of the bank.

Bank's company secretary Tauhidul Islam and Dhaka GM office-1 General Manager (in charge) Md Abdul Kuddus were present on the occasion. Earlier on Sunday, Sonali Bank Limited organized discussion meeting and Milad Mahfil marking 'Sheikh Russel Day-2021' at its head office. Presided over by Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Idris, officials and employees of the bank virtually attended the discussion meeting and Milad Mahfil. Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan joined the programme as chief guest.





Sonali Bank Limited celebrated the "Sheikh Russel Day-2021" by placing floral wreath at the graveyard of the youngest son of the father of nation at the Banani on Monday morning, says a press release.Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan urged all of his colleagues to work relentlessly to provide best services alongside earning highest profit. He said they should work with honesty and integrity to impl the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to alleviate poverty from country.Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan was addressing after cutting a cake at a function marking 58th birthday of the Sheikh Russel at the bank's head office on Monday. Bank's member of Board of Directors Md Mofazzal Husain attended the cake cutting programme along with employees and officials of the bank.Bank's company secretary Tauhidul Islam and Dhaka GM office-1 General Manager (in charge) Md Abdul Kuddus were present on the occasion. Earlier on Sunday, Sonali Bank Limited organized discussion meeting and Milad Mahfil marking 'Sheikh Russel Day-2021' at its head office. Presided over by Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Idris, officials and employees of the bank virtually attended the discussion meeting and Milad Mahfil. Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan joined the programme as chief guest.