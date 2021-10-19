

Pubali Bank card holders get EMI facility at BE outlets

Pubali Bank card holders get EMI Facility for 12 months at zero percent interest at Best Electronics (BE) outlets. An agreement signing ceremony to this effect was held recently, says a press release.Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Pubali Bank Ltd., Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director, Ashim Kumar Roy, Division Head and General Manager, Mr. Syed Asaduzzaman , Managing Director of Best Electronics Ltd, M.A.Ferdous , Executive Director , Md. Zakir Hossain, General Manager, Mr. Emlak Hossain Jashim, Moslem Uddin Babu and other high officials were present on the agreement signing ceremony.