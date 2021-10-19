|
Banking Event
Pubali Bank card holders get EMI facility at BE outlets
|
Pubali Bank card holders get EMI Facility for 12 months at zero percent interest at Best Electronics (BE) outlets. An agreement signing ceremony to this effect was held recently, says a press release.
Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director of Pubali Bank Ltd., Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director, Ashim Kumar Roy, Division Head and General Manager, Mr. Syed Asaduzzaman , Managing Director of Best Electronics Ltd, M.A.Ferdous , Executive Director , Md. Zakir Hossain, General Manager, Mr. Emlak Hossain Jashim, Moslem Uddin Babu and other high officials were present on the agreement signing ceremony.