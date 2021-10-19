No fear of inflation runaway train: IMF chief

WASHINGTON, Oct 17: Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday.

With supply chain bottlenecks growing in the face of surging demand, policymakers have focused attention on rising prices and whether they will linger or fade away in coming months.

"We are in a more somewhat more uncertain space now," Georgieva said at the G30 central banking conference.

However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train." -AFP







