Likee, 10MS acclaimed for knowledge sharing

Popular short-video platform Likee Bangladesh's recent initiative #KnowledgeMonth, organized in partnership with 10 Minute School (10MS), has received wide acclaim from different regions and turned out to be a successful activity owing to its potential to create an enabling and healthy online atmosphere for knowledge sharing.

Beginning on September 3, Likee encouraged its users to create and share videos focusing on various academic and co-curricular skills, which would not only enlighten people, but also help them showcase their creative side. A huge number of its users responded to this campaign with many educative videos and played their roles to create a healthy community atmosphere, says a press release.

Likee has acted as a facilitator of knowledge exchange among the users. During the campaign, a total of 5,470 videos were uploaded by 1,904 users, and a staggering number of 35.8 million engagements were recorded. Likee users have uploaded videos on different categories such as English learning, football, art & painting, cooking with a concentrated focus on two streams - #howto and #education. Many famous figures from different fields such as teachers, researchers, sportspersons, artists, culinary and life-skill enthusiasts and renowned nutritionists have taken part in the campaign and come up with enlightening videos. Tamanna Chowdhury, a clinical dietitian and nutritionist, said about this campaign, "Through my short videos I usually talk about diet tips and nutrition. Of late, I have come across Likee Bangladesh's #KnowledgeMonth campaign, which seems to be a quite a gem for me. I have shared many videos portraying different pertinent aspects related to nutritional needs. I hope people will see those and be aware of their health."

Iffat, another participant, shared, "I wanted to participate in #KnowledgeMonth because I could share my cooking skills through this campaign. Apart from showcasing my cooking skills, I have also got to learn about different life skills including cooking, art, math, spoken English etc. I am happy as after joining #KnowledgeMonth I was able to create a new cooking account and my cooking account got the verification as well. Thanks to Likee Bangladesh for creating this #KnowledgeMonth campaign."







