Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Likee, 10MS acclaimed for knowledge sharing

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Popular short-video platform Likee Bangladesh's recent initiative #KnowledgeMonth, organized in partnership with 10 Minute School (10MS), has received wide acclaim from different regions and turned out to be a successful activity owing to its potential to create an enabling and healthy online atmosphere for knowledge sharing.  
Beginning on September 3, Likee encouraged its users to create and share videos focusing on various academic and co-curricular skills, which would not only enlighten people, but also help them showcase their creative side. A huge number of its users responded to this campaign with many educative videos and played their roles to create a healthy community atmosphere, says a press release.  
Likee has acted as a facilitator of knowledge exchange among the users. During the campaign, a total of 5,470 videos were uploaded by 1,904 users, and a staggering number of 35.8 million engagements were recorded. Likee users have uploaded videos on different categories such as English learning, football, art & painting, cooking with a concentrated focus on two streams - #howto and #education. Many famous figures from different fields such as teachers, researchers, sportspersons, artists, culinary and life-skill enthusiasts and renowned nutritionists have taken part in the campaign and come up with enlightening videos.  Tamanna Chowdhury, a clinical dietitian and nutritionist, said about this campaign, "Through my short videos I usually talk about diet tips and nutrition. Of late, I have come across Likee Bangladesh's #KnowledgeMonth campaign, which seems to be a quite a gem for me. I have shared many videos portraying different pertinent aspects related to nutritional needs. I hope people will see those and be aware of their health."
Iffat, another participant, shared, "I wanted to participate in #KnowledgeMonth because I could share my cooking skills through this campaign. Apart from showcasing my cooking skills, I have also got to learn about different life skills including cooking, art, math, spoken English etc. I am happy as after joining #KnowledgeMonth I was able to create a new cooking account and my cooking account got the verification as well. Thanks to Likee Bangladesh for creating this #KnowledgeMonth campaign."





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Khulna holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Sonali Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel Day
Pubali Bank card holders get EMI facility at BE outlets
Dollar stands tall against rivals on firmer yields
Sterling hits 20-month high vs euro
Gold edges down on rising dollar, bond yields
Pak rupee drops to record low after failed IMF talks
BB allows receiving remittances thru online payment gateways


Latest News
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Real Madrid star Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft