Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:15 PM
Business

OPPO’s My best click campaign concludes on October 24

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

The exhilarating campaign titled "My best click campaign" for the O fans and its users launched on September 29 to give the young people an opportunity to bring out the photographer dwelling deep inside them will conclude on Oct 24 next.
 In the recent years, lifestyle of the youth has changed for something better and they are now more involved in everything and pro-active. They also want to treasure all those moments of their lives. That's why, photography has turned into a part and parcel of smartphone users' lives.
To encourage them more and help them reveal their creative side, OPPO Bangladesh has brought in a new activity where the participants can share their snapped photos and get rewarded as well, says a press release.
This is an exciting opportunity for photography enthusiasts to put their skills on display. Participants can win OPPO Enco W51, OPPO Enco W11 and many other interesting prizes by joining this campaign. There are 4 categories - Travel and Nature, Culture, Portrait and Night Life. All you have to do is take incredible photos with OPPO phone (OPPO F19 Pro) and share the best pictures.
Participants need to go to OPPO Bangladesh's Facebook page and share their best picture with the hashtag #MyBestClick, tagged with #OPPOBangladesh, by posting it in the comments section of the specific category of 'My Best Click campaign' post. More detailed information about this campaign can be found on OPPO Bangladesh's Facebook page.  
Out of all the pictures, one winner will get OPPO Enco W51 and two other winners will get OPPO Enco W11 from OPPO Bangladesh. That's not all, there is more for the photo lovers. Selected pictures from this campaign will be used with the name of the photographer on Instagram of @OPPOBangladesh.


