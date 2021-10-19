Video
Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

Bangladesh General Insurance Company Limited (BGIC) CEO Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury delivering his speech as the Chief Guest at a discussion and Dua Mahfil on the occasion of the 58th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman held at its Head office in the city on Monday. Senior BGIC officials also spoke about Sheikh Russel during the discussion. Officers and employees of the company are present at that time.


Officials and employees of Padma Oil Company Limited attend Quran recitation, Milad and special munajat organized by the company to observe Sheikh Russell Day-2021 at its head office in Chittagong on Monday.


