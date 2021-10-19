Video
realme becomes fastest sold out phone on Daraz site

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Business Desk

Youth-centric brand realme has created another record as its recently-launched phone from their C series - realme C21Y - has become the fastest sold out phone on popular e-commerce platform Daraz. Three thousand (3000) units of realme C21Y has been sold out within just 1 minute on Daraz.  
realme has given its users an opportunity to buy C21Y at reduced price during the flash sale on Daraz that was held on October 13. During the flash sale, interested people got the chance to buy this phone for BDT 11,490 only whereas its original price is BDT 12,490, says a press release.
Other than this, buyers who purchased C21Y during the flash sale enjoyed 12-month extended warranty, free internet offer from GP, Robi and Banglalink, got realme water bottle as gift and could avail of 3-month EMI facility. The response during the flash sale was phenomenal as all the units were sold out in an instant.   


