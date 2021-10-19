Edotco, Sylhet city join hands to achieve BD digital vision



Edotco, Sylhet: SCC Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury (right) and edotco BD Country Managing Director Ricky Steyn exchange documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the Sylhet City Corporation office on Sunday.

This partnership aims to ensure that citizens of SCC have accessible and improved connectivity, says a press release. This smart pole solution will help Mobile Network Operators and other technology service providers to enhance their network capacity/coverage and meet the emerging demand of increased data usage by the end consumers.

To meet the current growth in data traffic, this innovative and sustainable solution will support to reduce data congestion, provide positive customer experiences, and will contribute to achieve the nation's digital ambition by addressing the infra readiness to cater advanced technologies in the upcoming days.

In addition to improved connectivity access, an energy-saving LED light facility is integrated with this smart pole and will have the provisions to install other smart features like security surveillance, digital signage that will come as a benefit to the citizens. Initially, edotco will be working with two sites under SCC which expects to expand in the future upon a mutual understanding with the said authority.

SCC Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury; edotco BD Country Managing Director Ricky Steyn, Director Operations Md. Monowar Sikder and edotco BD Sales and Marketing Head Reven Dewan, SCC Chief Executive Officer (Additional Secretary) Bidhayak Roy Chowdhury, Secretary Fahima Yasmin, Chief Engineer Nur Azizur Rahman, Chief Estate Officer Mrs. Yasmin Nahar Ruma, Chief Revenue Officer Md. Motiur Rahman Khan, Executive Engineer (Electricity) Md. Ruhul Alam along with the other high officials from both the organizations, were present at the occasion.

Speaking at the signing ceremony Ariful Haque Choudhury said: "Being a partner of the Smart City Initiatives, we are getting one step closer to achieving the country's Digital Vision. Fundamentally, a consolidated and standardized mobile network structure is an inseparable component of the Smart City. With that notion, we're excited to jointly work with edotco to ensure our citizens get the most accessible connectivity features.

In his speech Ricky Steyn said: "We are proud to be partnered with Sylhet City Corporation in fulfilling its Smart City Vision with the deployment of the Next-Generation infrastructure to facilitate enhanced connectivity for all. This partnership echoes our commitment to enable an advanced and user-friendly telecommunications system that fits urban aesthetics and helps meeting growing connectivity demands in the metro city areas We intend to expand our smart city initiatives gradually across the country."

Earlier, edotco Bangladesh signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to build the same kind of smart poles in the dense urban areas of the Capital city. edotco Bangladesh currently owns and operates over 12,000 telecom towers throughout Bangladesh.

