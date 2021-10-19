Business Events

Business Events

South Korea Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun (2nd from right) flanked by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam (middle) speaks at a meeting with the businesspersons at the World Trade Center in the port city on Sunday.The third General Members' Meeting (GMM) of JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan was held at Hotel Six Sessions, in Dhaka recently. JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan is working with the young generation for the helpless and backward people. The meeting reviewed the progress of various activities of JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan and also adopted the activities and plans of JCI for the next three months.