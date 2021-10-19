Oracle introduces Exadata X9M Platforms





Oracle has announced the availability of the Oracle Exadata X9M platforms, the latest version of the industry's fastest and most affordable systems for running Oracle Database.The new Exadata X9M offerings include Oracle Exadata Database Machine X9M and Exadata [email protected] X9M-the only platform that runs Oracle Autonomous Database in customer data centers. Today, 87 percent of the Global Fortune 100 and thousands of smaller enterprises rely on Oracle Exadata to run their business-critical workloads, says a press release.Next-generation Exadata X9M platforms accelerate online transaction processing (OLTP) with more than 70 percent higher IOPs rates and IO latencies of under 19 microseconds. They also deliver up to an 87 percent increase in analytic SQL throughput and machine learning workloads. By delivering higher performance at the same price as the previous generation, Exadata X9M enables customers to reduce the costs of running transactional workloads by up to 42 percent, and analytics workloads by up to 47 percent."The Oracle Exadata X9M generation continues our strategy of providing customers exceptional value by delivering the world's fastest and most available Oracle Database platform and making it available everywhere-in the public cloud, [email protected] , and on-premises," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle."For X9M we adopted the latest CPUs, networking, and storage hardware, and optimized our software to deliver dramatically faster performance. Customers get the fastest OLTP, the fastest analytics and the best consolidation-all at the same price as the previous generation. No other platform, do-it-yourself infrastructure, database, or cloud service comes close to Exadata X9M performance, cost/performance, or simplicity.""We continue to be an essential platform for customers across multiple industries - especially from Asia's banking, retail, manufacturing, and the public sectors," said Chung Heng Han, Senior Vice President, Systems & Alliance & Channels, Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific.bKash is the leading Bangladesh mobile financial services provider, providing access to a broad range of financial services through convenient, affordable, and reliable solutions, focusing on driving greater financial inclusion."As more and more common people are becoming aware of the values of digital technologies, bKash has been experiencing rapid growths in users and transactions - already it has around over 55 million registered users, and the platform is processing over 10 million financial transactions successfully every day. To meet the market demands with the right financial products and services, we have to be able to make the most of our data, stay agile, and can scale," said Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product and Technology Officer, bKash.