Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Utility bills payment thru MFS hit record high in Aug

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Business Correspondent

Utility bill payment through mobile financial services (MFS) hits a record high of Tk 1,323.7 crore in August 2021 amid the Covid pandemic as people have got used to the payment mode to avoid crowding and infection.
Monthly average utility bill payments through MFS were below Tk 500 crore before the pandemic had struck the country in March 8, 2020.
Prompted by a rapid pace of technology adoption by people, the MFS operators have brought a wide range of utility service providers under its network after the coronavirus outbreak.
From the platforms of the MFS operators, one can pay electricity, gas, water, internet, telephone and credit card bills, made payments for cable or DTH and education institutions and give government fees, among others.
As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, utility bill payments through MFS grew by 45.65 per cent or Tk 414.9 crore to Tk 1400 crore in August 2021 from Tk 908.8 crore in the same month of 2020.
Month-on-month utility bill payments on MFS grew by 33.3 per cent or Tk 330.7 crore in the month under consideration from Tk 993 crore in July.
'The diversity of services and large customer base of bKash have played a significant role in increasing the use of MFS,' bKash head of corporate communications Shamsuddin Haider Dalim told The Daily Observer on Monday.
'Currently, customers can pay all sorts of utility bills, including electricity, gas, telephone, water, internet, cable, visa and credit card bills, and so on through bKash across the country,' he said.
The BB data showed that the number of utility bill payments through MFS also increased to its highest of 1.17 crore in August 2021 from 36.6 lakh in February 2020.
'With the advance of technology every day, people are more inclined to use digital platforms to make life easier,' Nagad public communication head Muhammad Zahidul Islam told The Daily Observer on Monday.
The MFS industry, specially Nagad, has brought so many innovative services that helps people in their daily needs, Zahidul said. 'We also observed an increased use of bill and merchant payment through Nagad in recent times,' he said.
The Covid situation has made people aware about using the technology more and more, he said, adding, that 'we believe with superior service and technology the MFS industry will become the most effective and efficient payment system.'
Besides the utility bill payments, the overall transactions through MFS operators have grown significantly after the Covid outbreak.
Although the transactions through MFS dropped marginally to Tk 62,230.2 crore in August from Tk 66,387.5 crore in the previous month, the transactions were significantly high compared with the monthly average of below Tk 40,000 crore before the outbreak of coronavirus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Khulna holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Sonali Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel Day
Pubali Bank card holders get EMI facility at BE outlets
Dollar stands tall against rivals on firmer yields
Sterling hits 20-month high vs euro
Gold edges down on rising dollar, bond yields
Pak rupee drops to record low after failed IMF talks
BB allows receiving remittances thru online payment gateways


Latest News
Jubo League leader gunned down in Cox’s Bazar
Case petition against DNCC mayor Atiqul rejected
Kushtia journo held under DSA for defamatory post against PM
9 new HC judges take oath
AL starts harmony rally against communal violence
Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court
BBIN pact to boost Bangladesh-Nepal ties: Momen
Protection of Hindus must be ensured: Amnesty to Bangladesh
Two die at MMCH COVID unit
Real Madrid star Benzema goes on trial in sextape case
Most Read News
Remembering Ila Mitra
Sheikh Russel Day today
One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast
ICT resumes judicial function
25 die in Kerala landslides, floods
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths
Week-long Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit from Oct 26
Coalition 'kills 160' Yemen rebels as Marib battle intensifies
Power Cell opt for market analysis of int’l fuel price
DIFE IG inspects EPZ for first time
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft