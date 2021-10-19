Utility bills payment thru MFS hit record high in Aug

Utility bill payment through mobile financial services (MFS) hits a record high of Tk 1,323.7 crore in August 2021 amid the Covid pandemic as people have got used to the payment mode to avoid crowding and infection.

Monthly average utility bill payments through MFS were below Tk 500 crore before the pandemic had struck the country in March 8, 2020.

Prompted by a rapid pace of technology adoption by people, the MFS operators have brought a wide range of utility service providers under its network after the coronavirus outbreak.

From the platforms of the MFS operators, one can pay electricity, gas, water, internet, telephone and credit card bills, made payments for cable or DTH and education institutions and give government fees, among others.

As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, utility bill payments through MFS grew by 45.65 per cent or Tk 414.9 crore to Tk 1400 crore in August 2021 from Tk 908.8 crore in the same month of 2020.

Month-on-month utility bill payments on MFS grew by 33.3 per cent or Tk 330.7 crore in the month under consideration from Tk 993 crore in July.

'The diversity of services and large customer base of bKash have played a significant role in increasing the use of MFS,' bKash head of corporate communications Shamsuddin Haider Dalim told The Daily Observer on Monday.

'Currently, customers can pay all sorts of utility bills, including electricity, gas, telephone, water, internet, cable, visa and credit card bills, and so on through bKash across the country,' he said.

The BB data showed that the number of utility bill payments through MFS also increased to its highest of 1.17 crore in August 2021 from 36.6 lakh in February 2020.

'With the advance of technology every day, people are more inclined to use digital platforms to make life easier,' Nagad public communication head Muhammad Zahidul Islam told The Daily Observer on Monday.

The MFS industry, specially Nagad, has brought so many innovative services that helps people in their daily needs, Zahidul said. 'We also observed an increased use of bill and merchant payment through Nagad in recent times,' he said.

The Covid situation has made people aware about using the technology more and more, he said, adding, that 'we believe with superior service and technology the MFS industry will become the most effective and efficient payment system.'

Besides the utility bill payments, the overall transactions through MFS operators have grown significantly after the Covid outbreak.

Although the transactions through MFS dropped marginally to Tk 62,230.2 crore in August from Tk 66,387.5 crore in the previous month, the transactions were significantly high compared with the monthly average of below Tk 40,000 crore before the outbreak of coronavirus.





