Stocks fall for sixth running day on selling

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the sixth consecutive day on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell shares following worries of recent irritant incidents being reported from across the country.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, dipped 89 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 7,097. In the last five days, the index lost 270 points or 3.66 per cent.

Turnover at the DSE, however, fell 15 per cent to Tk 1,393 crore, which was Tk 1,655 crore a day earlier. At the DSE, 33 stocks advanced, 324 fell and 17 remained unchanged.

Golden Son topped the gainers' list that rose 9.75 per cent followed by SBAC Bank, BSRM Ltd, Sonali Paper, and National Housing Finance. Meghna Condensed Milk shed mostly that lost 9.18 per cent followed by Beach Hatchery, Dacca Dyeing, Savar Refractories and Usmania Glass.

Orion Pharmaceuticals became the top traded stock with shares worth Tk 89 crore changing hands followed by Delta Life Insurance, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, British American Tobacco, and Fortune Shoes.

At the CSE the CASPI, the general index of the port city bourse, edged down 314 points, or 1.49 per cent, to 20,707. Among the traded 307 stocks, 35 rose, 257 fell and 15 remained unchanged.









