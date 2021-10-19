BEPZA celebrates Sheikh Russel Day



BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam along with high officials pose after placing wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka on Monday.

Major General Md Nazrul Islam, the Executive Chairman of BEPZA along with high officials placed a wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka on Monday.

A discussion meeting was held at BEPZA Executive Office marking the day. BEPZA Executive Chairman said, 'if Russel had alived, he could have been a world-renowned philanthropist.'

Sheikh Russell along with the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will alive in the hearts of Bengalis as long as Bangladesh and Bengali speaking people exist in the global map,' He added.

Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, Chief Accounts & Finance Officer Md. Tofazzel Hossain also spoke in the program. Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury and all departmental heads were present during this time. The eight EPZs including BEPZA Economic Zone also observed the day in a same manner like the Executive Office.









