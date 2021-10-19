Video
DCCI seeks Spanish investment in BD

Published : Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 274
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman welcoming Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benites Salas (2nd right) at the DCCI office in the city on Monday.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman welcoming Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benites Salas (2nd right) at the DCCI office in the city on Monday.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman Monday urged Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in the country's infrastructure, railways, health care, agro machineries and agro product processing, tourism, IT and ITES, automotive and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) sectors.
He made the call while meeting with Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benites Salas at the DCCI in the city, says a press release.
In his welcome remarks, Rizwan Rahman said the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Spain was US$2.37 billion in FY2019-20, of which, export and import related trade of the country was USS$2.19 billion and US$177.98 million respectively.
He opined that export from Bangladesh to Spain is heavily concentrated on the country's RMG products, but Bangladeshi footwear, carpet and floor covering, jute goods, bicycle, plastic, consumer goods, dairy products also have huge potential to export in Spain.
BSS adds: DCCI President urged the Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in infrastructure, railways, health care, agro machineries and agro product processing, tourism, IT and ITES, automotive and API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) sectors of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh has made a tremendous economic success in recent years, which is a role model for the rest of the world, Francisco mentioned.
He opined that there is huge scope to improve bilateral trade between both the countries and Spanish entrepreneurs can invest in tourism, infrastructure, Railways, health care, automotive in Bangladesh.
He said Spain hold the first position to produce agricultural products and in agro processing business, Bangladesh can use Spanish experience and technological know-how to improve in this sector.
The Spanish Ambassador also proposed to use their experience and knowledge to preserve the historic and heritage sites in Bangladesh, so that Bangladesh can attract more tourists from home and abroad.
DCCI Senior Vice-President NKA Mobin, its Vice-President Monowar Hossain and Commercial Counselor of Spanish Embassy Francisco Javier Yepes were also present in the meeting.


