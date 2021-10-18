Video
Re-tender for 438 MW Raozan Power Plant

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 17: The Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has invited retenders for construction of the 438 MW combined Cycle Power Plant at Raozan. All previous tenders have been cancelled due to dispute over the appointment of the lowest bidder.
According to the Ministry sources, the International retenders have been invited on September 21 last. The last
    date for selling tender papers is November 8 while the date of submission is November 9. According to Ministry sources, earlier one Chinese firm Sepco had been selected as a contractor as the lowest tenderer. As usual, the Notification of Award (NoA) had been issued for signing an agreement within August. But the selected firm did not come forward for signing an agreement.
The sources further said that the firm had advocated for enhancement of the tender value for increase of the rate of Construction materials following the corona pandemic. But, it is not possible for the Ministry to enhance the bid value, sources said.
Later on the Ministry cancelled the tender and decided to invite retender for the plant.
The government  earlier took a decision to set up one 438 MW Combined Cycle Power plant in Raozan at the site of existing two 420 MW capacity power plants.
Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) is going to build the power plant at a cost of Taka 2,087 crore. The new 438 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant will be built on the PDB's own land adjacent to the existing Raozan 420 MW thermal power plant.
Meanwhile, the proposal for appointment of a contractor had been approved in the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on May 19.
After completion of the preliminary work, a tender was called for the appointment of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor of the project on December 31, 2019. The tender was accepted on August 28 in 2020. At the end of the review, Sepco China was selected as the lowest bidder. Sepco China, Chinese company, had been selected as the lowest bidder for EPC Contractor at a cost of Tk 1.8 billion.
The new project will use gas as fuel.



