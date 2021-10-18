Luggage snatchers’ ring busted, 3 arrested from Dhaka airport

Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a crime ring involved in kidnapping and robbing expatriates from the Dhaka airport.

The arrests were made by the Uttara Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch during an investigation of two such robberies.

The criminals would target expatriates, who come to Bangladesh for a brief visit, pretending to drive them in their vehicles. Once their victims were on board, they would pull their weapons and hold them hostage. At other times, they used sedatives to knock their victims unconscious, steal their belongings and then dump their listless body outside Dhaka.

The arrested were identified as Md Masudul Haq Apel, Amir Hossain Howladar and Md Shameem. They were arrested from Hatirjheel on Saturday night.

Law enforcers recovered

five passports, two NID cards, two ATM cards, one iPad, a work permit card, a BMET card, an office ID, steel knives and approximately Tk 55,000 from the robbers' possession.

"On September 7, Md Liton Sarker returned to Bangladesh on board a Turkish Airlines flight from Egypt after five years," said Hafiz Akhtar, DB Additional Commissioner, at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

"He landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and was waiting for a vehicle underneath the pedestrian footbridge by the roundabout."

"At this time, a group of five to six unidentified men stole his handbag and luggage after threatening him at knifepoint. The baggage carrying his passport, the visa for Egypt, his airline ticket, gold chains weighing eight annas, two mobile phone sets, a smartcard, his clothes and about Tk 40,000 in cash."

The men then forced him onto their vehicle and threatened him not to tell anyone about the incident. A case was filed over the incident on October 15.

"On October 5, Omar Sharif arrived in Dhaka from Britain. He was kidnapped from the airport area on his way to Natore's Boraigram. He was then released outside Dhaka after they stole his luggage and passport."

The Detective Branch launched their investigation after cases were filed separately over the two incidents and arrested three members of the robbery ring.

"The arrested used various strategies for their robberies. They would particularly target those expatriates who were coming from abroad and were waiting for their pick up vehicles. They would pretend to strike up friendships with them before robbing them of their valuables after issuing death threat."

They would also mix sedatives into drinks they offered to their victims to knock them out, he said.

"Our interrogation has revealed that they have been involved in over 50 thefts in the airport area in the past year. Several cases have been filed over the incidents." There were seven cases against Masudul, the ringleader, he said.

"Only seven cases were filed over the incidents despite over 50 robberies," Hafiz Akhtar said. "This is because the expatriates were often in a hurry to return abroad and did not want to get involved in time consuming litigations. Others were only in Bangladesh for a short visit. They took advantage of this to target expatriates."







