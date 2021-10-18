AL candidate gunned down in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, Oct 17: An Awami League candidate for Union Parishad chairman was gunned down at Kaptai upazila in Rangamati district in the early hours of Sunday.

Deceased Nethoai Marma, 60, was the AL nominated candidate for Chitmorom Union Parishad (UP) election scheduled to be held on November 11.

A gang of armed miscreants numbering 14 to 15 entered the house of Nethoai Marma, also the

AL president of the UP, at about 1:00am and shot him dead on the scene, said police.

Kaptai Upazila unit AL President Aungsuisaine Chowdhury said Nethoai had been staying at the UP Rest House for security concerns. He went home to meet family members after submitting his nomination paper on Saturday.

Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) is responsible for the killing, he claimed.







