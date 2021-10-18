Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UP Chairman Polls

AL candidate gunned down in Rangamati

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Our Correspondent 

RANGAMATI, Oct 17: An Awami League candidate for Union Parishad chairman was gunned down at Kaptai upazila in Rangamati district in the early hours of Sunday.
Deceased Nethoai Marma, 60, was the AL nominated candidate for Chitmorom Union Parishad (UP) election scheduled to be held on November 11.
A gang of armed miscreants numbering 14 to 15 entered the house of Nethoai Marma, also the
    AL president of the UP, at about 1:00am and shot him dead on the scene, said police.  
Kaptai Upazila unit AL President Aungsuisaine Chowdhury said Nethoai had been staying at the UP Rest House for security concerns. He went home to meet family members after submitting his nomination paper on Saturday.   
Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) is responsible for the killing, he claimed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Re-tender for 438 MW Raozan Power Plant
Luggage snatchers’ ring busted, 3 arrested from Dhaka airport
AL candidate gunned down in Rangamati
16 C-19 deaths, 314 new cases in 24 hrs
Market manipulation will not be allowed:  FBCCI
Rohingyas, stranded Pakistanis burden for BD: PM
Sheikh Russel Day today
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft