16 C-19 deaths, 314 new cases in 24 hrs

The country witnessed 16 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands at 27,768. As many as 314 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,565,488.

Besides, 529 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.60 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,527,862, according to a press release issued by the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.74 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.51 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 829 labs across the country tested 18,097 samples.

Among the deaths, seven died in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram, and two each died in Khulna, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.

Among the 16 deceased, 10 were men and six were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,789 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,979 were women.

Around 38.04 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 18.92 million have received the second dose too, according to DGHS.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.9 million lives and infected more than 241 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 218.49 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







