Market manipulation will not be allowed:  FBCCI

The Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) leader assured that the FBCCI would not allow tarnishing the image of the entire business community for a few dishonest people's market manipulation.

Despite huge contribution to the country's economy, industrialization, employment and poverty alleviation, the image of entire business community is being tarnished for a handful of businessmen. This arrangement cannot be allowed to continue, said FBCCI President Jashim Uddin.

He made the statement while addressing a discussion meeting organized by FBCCI on stock, import, supply and price situation of essential commodities held at FBCCI office on Sunday.

Talking about the recent increase in the price of onion, the FBCCI chief said that onions are sold wholesale at different prices from one store to another in the Shyam Bazaar. In the retail market also, the price

varies from one market to another by Tk 10 to Tk 15 per kg. This condition is abnormal. A few businessmen are responsible for this.

"We will definitely do business, but not do anything that will ruin the image of the entire business community," he added.

The government has done its best by reducing the customs duty on onion import and within a few hours after the decision, the onion price which seems to be abnormal dropped. The price proves that there is something going unusual in the onion market. Jashim Uddin said that FBCCI will work to break such syndicate in the market.

At that time, warehouse owners and importers gave various arguments behind the increase and decrease of prices.

Extortion in onion transport, rains in India and higher electricity bills fixed by the government have pushed up the price of the essential commodities.

Helal Uddin, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association, argued for various expenses of the market association in favour of collecting additional electricity bills.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice-president of FBCCI, said that it was not the job of the owners' association to collect electricity bills from shopkeepers. This is the responsibility of the power distribution company.

FBCCI President assured to take further steps in this regard. He urged the traders to inform the FBCCI if they have any more such problems and said that the activities of the standing committee of the FBCCI would begin within a week. The committees will work relentlessly to solve the problems of the businessmen.

Among others, representatives from rice and onion importers, warehouse owners and business leaders of various market associations in the capital were present at the meeting.









