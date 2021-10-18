Rohingyas, stranded Pakistanis burden for BD: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the displaced Rohingyas and stranded Pakistanis are burden for Bangladesh.

They are putting pressure on the country's economy, said the Prime Minister.

"We are hosting 1.1 million Rohingya people in Bangladesh. Rohingyas are destroying the environment and forest resources

of Cox's Bazar putting huge pressure on our economy," she said.

The Prime Minister made the comments while newly appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Anne Gerard Van Leeuwen paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence yesterday.

Sheikh Hasina said Rohingyas had become a huge burden for Bangladesh as there has been no progress yet over their repatriation although three years had elapsed since their massive influx into Bangladesh.

She also talked about the stranded Pakistanis, saying, "Rohingyas and stranded Pakistanis are creating economic pressure on Bangladesh."

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The Ambassador said he had talked to various people, including refugees and NGO activists, and all of them think that the solution to the Rohingya crisis lies there in Myanmar.

Hasina appreciated the contributions of the Netherlands to the development of the country.

During the meeting, the Primer mentioned Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's stance on development of Bangladesh through land reclamation like the Netherlands.

The PM thanked The Netherlands for their cooperation in formulating the Delta Plan 2100.

She also recalled her visit to the Netherlands and said she was overwhelmed to see the Green House system to produce and preserve agricultural items. "We are an agro-based country and we can adopt that system," she said.

Hasina said the government is dredging more rivers in the country to preserve water.

About airports, she said the government is upgrading the Cox's Bazar International Airport to attract more tourists to the longest unbroken sandy sea-beach of the world.

She also mentioned that 100 economic zones are being developed in different parts of the country to invite more domestic and foreign investments.

Dutch Ambassador Anne Gerard Van Leeuwen appreciated the development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He has travelled Bangladesh by air and witnessed the landscape of the country. This landscape has similarities with his own country, he added.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.









