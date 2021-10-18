Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rohingyas, stranded Pakistanis burden for BD: PM

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 346
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the displaced Rohingyas and stranded Pakistanis are burden for Bangladesh.
They are putting pressure on the country's economy, said the Prime Minister.
"We are hosting 1.1 million Rohingya people in Bangladesh. Rohingyas are destroying the environment and forest resources
    of Cox's Bazar putting huge pressure on our economy," she said.
The Prime Minister made the comments while newly appointed Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Anne Gerard Van Leeuwen paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence yesterday.
Sheikh Hasina said Rohingyas had become a huge burden for Bangladesh as there has been no progress yet over their repatriation although three years had elapsed since their massive influx into Bangladesh.  
She also talked about the stranded Pakistanis, saying, "Rohingyas and stranded Pakistanis are creating economic pressure on Bangladesh."
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.
The Ambassador said he had talked to various people, including refugees and NGO activists, and all of them think that the solution to the Rohingya crisis lies there in Myanmar.
Hasina appreciated the contributions of the Netherlands to the development of the country.
During the meeting, the Primer mentioned Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's stance on development of Bangladesh through land reclamation like the Netherlands.
 The PM thanked The Netherlands for their cooperation in formulating the Delta Plan 2100.
 She also recalled her visit to the Netherlands and said she was overwhelmed to see the Green House system to produce and preserve agricultural items. "We are an agro-based country and we can adopt that system," she said.
Hasina said the government is dredging more rivers in the country to preserve water.
About airports, she said the government is upgrading the Cox's Bazar International Airport to attract more tourists to the longest unbroken sandy sea-beach of the world.
She also mentioned that 100 economic zones are being developed in different parts of the country to invite more domestic and foreign investments.
Dutch Ambassador Anne Gerard Van Leeuwen appreciated the development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  
He has travelled Bangladesh by air and witnessed the landscape of the country. This landscape has similarities with his own country, he added.  
Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Re-tender for 438 MW Raozan Power Plant
Luggage snatchers’ ring busted, 3 arrested from Dhaka airport
AL candidate gunned down in Rangamati
16 C-19 deaths, 314 new cases in 24 hrs
Market manipulation will not be allowed:  FBCCI
Rohingyas, stranded Pakistanis burden for BD: PM
Sheikh Russel Day today
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft