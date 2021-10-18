Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sheikh Russel Day today

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 393
Staff Correspondent

The 58th birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be observed today.
Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital.
On August 15 in 1975, Russel was brutally killed by assassins along with most of the family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, when he was a student of Class IV at
    the University Laboratory School.
'Sheikh Russel Day 2021' will be celebrated with due dignity under the theme 'Sheikh Russel Dipto Joyollas, Adommo Atmobiswash' in the districts, upazilas and Bangladesh embassies across the world for the first time marking the birthday of Sheikh Russel.
Through this, his lifestyle will be presented to the present and future generations, said State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday at a press conference on the occasion of the day at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium at Agargaon in the capital.
Marking the day, ten special children will be given ten Sheikh Russell Gold Medals in recognition of their special contributions in education, arts, literature and culture, sports, science and technology.
Besides, the winners of the Sheikh Russell Medal and online quiz competition will be given 20 laptops, 5 at the main event under LEDP and 3,995 laptops in the respective districts. In addition, Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad will distribute 60 prizes. Supplementary papers will be published in various national dailies highlighting the importance of the day.
The Minister said that the black chapter should also be made known to the new generation -- the way he was brutally assassinated on August 15, 1975, the way the culture of impunity was established in the country for 21 long years.
At the press conference, Palak also said that not only in the history of Bangladesh, but in the history of the whole world, there is no other example of such brutal killings. The killers also issued an indemnity ordinance in defiance of the constitution of Bangladesh so that the trial of this murder would never take place on Bangladeshi soil.
That indemnity ordinance was enacted by the murderous Ziaur Rahman and until the formation of the Awami League-led government in 1996 that black law was in force in Bangladesh, he added.
The press conference was jointly organized by the Department of ICT and Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad.
The press conference was presided over by NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, Department of ICT, while Director General of the Department of ICT Md Rezaul Makshud Jahedi and Secretary General of Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad KM Shahid Ulla were present as special guests.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Re-tender for 438 MW Raozan Power Plant
Luggage snatchers’ ring busted, 3 arrested from Dhaka airport
AL candidate gunned down in Rangamati
16 C-19 deaths, 314 new cases in 24 hrs
Market manipulation will not be allowed:  FBCCI
Rohingyas, stranded Pakistanis burden for BD: PM
Sheikh Russel Day today
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft