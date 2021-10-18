Sheikh Russel Day today

The 58th birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be observed today.

Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital.

On August 15 in 1975, Russel was brutally killed by assassins along with most of the family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, when he was a student of Class IV at

the University Laboratory School.

'Sheikh Russel Day 2021' will be celebrated with due dignity under the theme 'Sheikh Russel Dipto Joyollas, Adommo Atmobiswash' in the districts, upazilas and Bangladesh embassies across the world for the first time marking the birthday of Sheikh Russel.

Through this, his lifestyle will be presented to the present and future generations, said State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday at a press conference on the occasion of the day at the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Auditorium at Agargaon in the capital.

Marking the day, ten special children will be given ten Sheikh Russell Gold Medals in recognition of their special contributions in education, arts, literature and culture, sports, science and technology.

Besides, the winners of the Sheikh Russell Medal and online quiz competition will be given 20 laptops, 5 at the main event under LEDP and 3,995 laptops in the respective districts. In addition, Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad will distribute 60 prizes. Supplementary papers will be published in various national dailies highlighting the importance of the day.

The Minister said that the black chapter should also be made known to the new generation -- the way he was brutally assassinated on August 15, 1975, the way the culture of impunity was established in the country for 21 long years.

At the press conference, Palak also said that not only in the history of Bangladesh, but in the history of the whole world, there is no other example of such brutal killings. The killers also issued an indemnity ordinance in defiance of the constitution of Bangladesh so that the trial of this murder would never take place on Bangladeshi soil.

That indemnity ordinance was enacted by the murderous Ziaur Rahman and until the formation of the Awami League-led government in 1996 that black law was in force in Bangladesh, he added.

The press conference was jointly organized by the Department of ICT and Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad.

The press conference was presided over by NM Ziaul Alam, Senior Secretary, Department of ICT, while Director General of the Department of ICT Md Rezaul Makshud Jahedi and Secretary General of Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad KM Shahid Ulla were present as special guests.









