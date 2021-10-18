DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths

In-person academic activities including classes and examinations were held by several departments and institutes of the Dhaka University on Sunday after 19 months of closure due to the Covid-19 scar.

The students attended classes and examinations joyfully maintaining Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the first day of the reopening.

Emotionally overcharged, Bayezid Mollah, a third-year student of the university, said, "I'm very happy to be reunited with friends after a long time."

Echoing the same, Md Titu Mulla, a third-year student of Philosophy department, said, "The online classes during the closure of the university were really boring."

Talking to several students, it was learnt that the attendance was hundred per cent in their respective departments on the first in-person class.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman along with other top officials visited various classrooms and exam halls at the Arts Building of the university on the day.

He expressed satisfaction with the attendance of students in the classes and their maintaining physical distance and wearing face

masks.

The Vice-chancellor said that 100 per cent students of the university have been vaccinated at least with first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

He added that the Loss Recovery Plan formulated by the Academic Council of the university will be followed to compensate the loss of education.

Earlier, the residential halls of the university were reopened for all the students on October 10.







