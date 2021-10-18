ICT resumes judicial function

After a long closure, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday resumed its trial proceedings while a new member of the tribunal has joined.

Justice KM Hafizul Alam, a judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court joined as a new member of the tribunal after his appointment on October 14.

Saeed Ahmed, registrar of the ICT, said that Justice KM Hafizul Alam has started his judicial function from Sunday. He came to the tribunal with his wife at 10.45am. We greeted him with flowers.

Justice Shahinur Islam, chairman of the tribunal and member Justice Abu Ahmed Jamadar paid a courtesy call on the new member and later the tribunal began the proceedings, said the registrar.

On October 14, President Abdul Hamid appointed Justice KM Hafizul Alam as a member of the tribunal. On the day, the Law and Justice Division of the Law Ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect.

The tribunal felt vacant due to death of Justice Amir Hossain, who passed away on August 24.





