Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

ICT resumes judicial function

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 405
Staff Correspondent

After a long closure, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday resumed its trial proceedings while a new member of the tribunal has joined.
Justice KM Hafizul Alam, a judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court joined as a new member of the tribunal after his appointment on October 14.
Saeed Ahmed, registrar of the ICT, said that Justice KM Hafizul Alam has started his judicial function from Sunday. He came to the tribunal with his wife at 10.45am. We greeted him with flowers.
    Justice Shahinur Islam, chairman of the tribunal and member Justice Abu Ahmed Jamadar paid a courtesy call on the new member and later the tribunal began the proceedings, said the registrar.
On October 14, President Abdul Hamid appointed Justice KM Hafizul Alam as a member of the tribunal. On the day, the Law and Justice Division of the Law Ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect.
The tribunal felt vacant due to death of Justice Amir Hossain, who passed away on August 24.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Re-tender for 438 MW Raozan Power Plant
Luggage snatchers’ ring busted, 3 arrested from Dhaka airport
AL candidate gunned down in Rangamati
16 C-19 deaths, 314 new cases in 24 hrs
Market manipulation will not be allowed:  FBCCI
Rohingyas, stranded Pakistanis burden for BD: PM
Sheikh Russel Day today
DU starts in-person classes after 19 mths


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft