One killed, 2 injured in Ctg blast

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 17: A man was killed and two others suffered burn injuries in a fire following an explosion at a house at Bayezid Balu Chara in Chattogram port city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Faruk alias Akash, 27.

The explosion occurred on the ground floor of the three-storey building around 10:30 am, leaving three people including a pedestrian injured, said Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Bayezid Bostami Police Station.

The injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital with

70 per cent burn injuries where a victim died.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and doused the flame.

The second floor of the building houses a mosque and a madrasha and the other floors were used as mess, said the OC.

Fire service sources said the fire might have broken out flowing a gas cylinder blast. -UNB





