CRAB expresses concern over police misbehaviour with senior Daily Observer reporter

Leaders of the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association on Sunday expressed grave concern over misbehaviour of police with the Daily Observer senior reporter Mamunur Rashid.

While performing his professional duty Ramna Police Station Sub Inspector (SI) Jamshed and Constable Razzak misbehaved with Mamunur Rashid, also the former Organizing Secretary of the Crime Reporters Association Bangladesh (CRAB).

When Mamunur Rashid went to meet a suspect at the police station around 10:00 pm on Saturday, SI Jamshed and Constable Razzak misbehaved with Mamun and drove him out of the police station.

Details of the incident can be found by checking the CCTV footage of the police station.

Mamunur Rashid went to the police station for professional reasons.

CRAB President Mizan Malik and General Secretary Alauddin Arif and other leaders of the Executive Committee expressed concern over the non-cooperation and mistreatment of Mamunur Rashid by the police personnel.

The leaders think that the journalists have friendly relations with the police. But such behaviour of an SI and Constable of Ramna Police Station is unacceptable and reprehensible.

The leaders demanded immediate and necessary action from the senior police officials after investigating the incident.