Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Govt to buy 90m disposable syringes from China

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The government is going to buy 90 million disposable syringes directly from a Chinese company to vaccinate people against Covid-19.
The proposal has approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday.
In a briefing after the meeting, Shamsul Arefin, Additional Secretary of Cabinet Division said, "The vaccine will come very soon. That is why syringes are being bought directly to save time. No source other than China has the capacity to supply such a large number of syringes."
A statement from the Ministry of Finance said that 27 crore 64 lakh syringes are needed to vaccinate 13 crore 82 lakh people in the country. In order to vaccinate 20 million people every month, 90 million disposable syringes have to be purchased on an urgent basis.
In this case, the government has approved to procure 90 million of disposable syringes from China National Pharmaceuticals Foreign Trade Corporation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CRAB expresses concern over police misbehaviour with senior Daily Observer reporter
Govt to buy 90m disposable syringes from China
Construction proposal cancelled after spending Tk100 crore
Police-protester clash in Feni
Drug dealers held with ice placed on 9 day remand
DU resumes in-person classes from today
US to lift curbs from Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers: White House
BNP Secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing a discussion


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft