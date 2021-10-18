Govt to buy 90m disposable syringes from China

The government is going to buy 90 million disposable syringes directly from a Chinese company to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

The proposal has approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday.

In a briefing after the meeting, Shamsul Arefin, Additional Secretary of Cabinet Division said, "The vaccine will come very soon. That is why syringes are being bought directly to save time. No source other than China has the capacity to supply such a large number of syringes."

A statement from the Ministry of Finance said that 27 crore 64 lakh syringes are needed to vaccinate 13 crore 82 lakh people in the country. In order to vaccinate 20 million people every month, 90 million disposable syringes have to be purchased on an urgent basis.

In this case, the government has approved to procure 90 million of disposable syringes from China National Pharmaceuticals Foreign Trade Corporation.





