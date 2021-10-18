Construction proposal cancelled after spending Tk100 crore

Construction proposal of Dhaka-Chittagong Expressway under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) has been cancelled at a meeting on Sunday.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affair (CCEA) was held virtually at noon on the day which in principal approved the rejection proposal under the chairmanship of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

At the end of the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Shamsul Arefin told this to reporters.

While asked why it was cancelled after already spending Tk100 crore he said the cost was for a feasibility study. That's why the money didn't go to waste. Feasibility study has to be done for any work. This money belongs to GoB. This was also discussed in today's meeting, where it is said that a feasibility study has been done.



