Police-protester clash in Feni

FENI, Oct 17: Sporadic clashes between police and protesters, who were demonstrating against the recent attacks on Puja Mandaps in various parts of the country, have left at least 40 injured in Feni district.

The authorities, however, deployed additional law enforcers and BGB troops to the local land office on Saturday night after several temples and shops owned by Hindus were allegedly vandalised and looted during the clashes between 4:30 pm and 11:30pm.

At least 40 people, including Feni Model Police Station OC Nizam Uddin and a journalist, were injured in the clashes. Many of them have been admitted to the Feni General Hospital.

Superintendent Khandaker Nurunnabi of Feni police said the law enforcers lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the attackers. A human-hauler was set on fire during the clashes.

Fifty shops were vandalised during the clashes while some shops were looted.











