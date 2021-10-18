Video
Drug dealers held with ice placed on 9 day remand

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Court Correspondent

Two international drug dealers arrested with 5kg of crystal meth popularly known as Ice, worth about Tk 12.5 crore in Dhaka were placed on a nine-day remand  each  on Sunday  in two separate cases, one  is under Drug case and another arms Act case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinoor Rahman placed the two on a five-day remand each in drug case while Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan placed them on four-day remand each in an arms case.
Remanded drug dealers are Mohammad Hossain alias Khokon, 33, and Mohamamd Rafique, 32.
Sub Inspector Shariful Islam of Jatrabari Police Station, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the two before the court with a plea to grant a 20-day remand each in two cases for questioning.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday morning arrested the duo from Dhaka's Jatrabari area with more than 5kgs of crystal methamphetamine, which goes by the street name of ice.
RAB said that the syndicate had been sourcing the banned crystal methamphetamine drugs from a neighboring country and was under the radar of spy agencies.


