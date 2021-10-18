Eid-e-Miladunnabi holiday on Oct 20

The government has rescheduled the holiday marking celebration of the Eid-e-Miladunnabi at October 20 from October 19 in accordance with the decision of the Natl Moon-Sighting Committee.

The Public Administration Ministry on Sunday issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will remain closed on Wednesday instead of Tuesday, the date of holiday was mentioned in the annual holiday calendar of this year.

Earlier after a meeting, the Natl Moon-Sighting Committee announced that the Eid-e-Miladunnabi will be celebrated on October 20 instead of October 19.