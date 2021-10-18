Indian High Commission pays tribute to soldiers of WW-II



Representatives of High Commission of India in Dhaka and Assistant High Commissioner of India, Chattogram along with other officials pose for photo after they paid tribute to fallen Indian soldiers who fought during the World War-II at Chittagong War Cemetery on Sunday. photo: observer

The cemetery houses graves of soldiers from UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, East Africa, West Africa, Burma (Myanmar), Netherlands, Japan and Undivided India, according to an Indian High Commission release, issued on Sunday. These men sacrificed their lives in the fight against the Axis power from 1939 to 1945.

"As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, we look back with respect and admiration to commemorate the brave men and women who gave their lives for our tomorrows," said the High Commission. A total of 214 graves of personnel from undivided India also include more than 10 graves of personnel who were natives of present day Bangladesh.

The cemetery, originally created for hospital deaths, was enlarged to receive burials from a number of isolated sites and contains 751 war graves, which includes 14 sailors, 545 soldiers and 194 airmen, the release added.

There are also four non-world war graves in the cemetery.

At the entrance of the cemetery is the Chittagong Memorial which commemorates 6469 sailors of Royal Indian Navy and Merchant Navy who were lost at sea during the Second World War.

