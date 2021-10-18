Video
Netrakona Girl\'s High School Admission Issue

HC orders to admit both twins

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 361

Netrakona Girl's High School Admission IssueThe High Court has issued an order to take necessary actions for admission of one of the twin children in class four at Netrokona Government Girl's High School within 10 (ten) days.
 After the initial hearing of a writ petition filed by the Supreme Court Adv. Mohammad Musfiqul Haque Musfique on behalf of guardian of the twin children, on September 30, The High Court bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.
 It is to be noted that one of the twins got admission in the lottery in the current academic year.  The guardian of the child appealed to the Deputy Commissioner of Netrakona on January 21 and again on August 16 for admission of the child who was denied admission considering the mental development of the other          sibling.  
Mohammad Musfiqul Haque Musfiq, a lawyer of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, filed the writ petition in the High Court on September 28 on behalf of the father of the children.
Supreme Court's lawyer Sanjoy Kumar Kundu appeared for the writ petitioner. He was assisted in the hearing by another Supreme Court lawyer, Amit Roy.  Advocate Mohammad Musfiqul Haque Musfiq, the filing lawyer of the case, said, "This order of admission in educational institutions for the mental development of twin children will be an example in the judiciary of the country.
Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar was present at the hearing on behalf of the state.
 Moreover, the rule seeks to know why the inactivity of the respondents to take steps to admit this child in class four should not be declared illegal.  Five defendants, including the Education Secretary, Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Deputy Commissioner, Netrakona District Education Officer, Netrakona and the headmaster of the Netrakona Government Girl's High School, have been asked to respond to the rule by October 28, 2021.


