Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:36 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Throwing stones at moving train must be stopped

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265

Dear Sir
Throwing stones towards a moving train is turning to a horrifying problem. Children, tokai, vagrants, mentally deranged people involved in throwing stones. The incidents are becoming irresistible day by day. As a result, the passengers travelling by train have to travel with an unknown fear.

The risk of serious injuries, including mutilation has been increased by thrown stones towards moving trains. Doors, windows and other valuables things of the train are also being damaged. According to the Ministry of Railways, about Tk 8 crore has been spent on repairing the trains and replacing the glass of windows damaged by the stones throwing in the last 10 years. The number of injured and slain during this time is also high. According to the latest report of the Ministry of Railways, there were 103 incidents of stones throwing towards moving train from January to September and 29 people were injured.

Massive awareness campaign would be launched with the collaboration of local people's representatives, imams, social workers, teachers and civil societies. The incidence of stone throwing can be greatly reduced through using local media, distributing leaflets, milking and even human chain in the risky places of stones throwing.

Monirul Haque Rony
Jhikargacha, Jashore



