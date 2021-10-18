Video
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:36 PM
Home Business

Banking Event

Southeast Bank launches 5 agent banking outlets

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Limited launches 5 (five) Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country especially at the rural and semi-urban areas.
Southeast Bank formally launches 3 (Three) 'Tijarah'-Islamic Agent Banking outlets at Rayarmahal Bazar, Khulna; Kumudini College Gate,  Tangail; Bisot Bazar, Satkhira; and 2 (Two) Conventional Agent Banking Outlets at Sagorika Shopping Mall, Noapara Bus stand, Avoynagar, Jessore and Bhanga Court Par Bazar, Faridpur, says a press release.
Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country.
M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated   the formal operation of 3 Islamic and 2 Conventional Agent Banking outlets as the chief guest. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 5 Agent outlets were also present.  All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom".
Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw;  Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.


