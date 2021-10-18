Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference

SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a two- day Business Conference for  the 3rd Quarter of 2021 to evaluate the business position of the Bank through virtual platform on October 16-17, says a press release.
Quazi Osman Ali, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.
Md. Tajul Islam, Additional Managing Director, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, Company Secretary, Kazi Obaidul Al- Faruk, Head of HRD were also present in the programme.
Divisional Heads, Branch Managers and Subbranch In-Charges virtually joined the programme.
The conference reviewed business progress of the Bank from January to September 2021 and chalked out various policies to achieve yearly business target.
The MD and CEO said SIBL has been maintaining a steady growth in all its business indicators by rendering modern and technology-based services at the doorstep of the people of the country and this trend of innovation will continue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank launches 5 agent banking outlets
SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference
Banking Events
Metal prices surge as energy costs soar
Bangladesh Finance Ltd inks deal with Adorsho Pranisheba
Covid-19: India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity
ICB Asset Management holds its 21st AGM
Speakers for electrical appliances to ensure optimal energy usage


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft