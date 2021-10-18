

SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference

Quazi Osman Ali, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.

Md. Tajul Islam, Additional Managing Director, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, Company Secretary, Kazi Obaidul Al- Faruk, Head of HRD were also present in the programme.

Divisional Heads, Branch Managers and Subbranch In-Charges virtually joined the programme.

The conference reviewed business progress of the Bank from January to September 2021 and chalked out various policies to achieve yearly business target.

The MD and CEO said SIBL has been maintaining a steady growth in all its business indicators by rendering modern and technology-based services at the doorstep of the people of the country and this trend of innovation will continue.







