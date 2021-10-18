Banking Events

Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain inaugurating the new premises of Birinchi Branch, Feni (Feni Garden City, College Road, Feni Sadar, and ATM Booth on Sunday. Deputy Managing Director Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Rabiul Hasan (General Manager-PRD), Mohammed Rafiq Newaz (Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head-Cumilla Zone) and local dignitaries also present on the occasion. photo: BankManaging Director of Karmasangsthan Bank, Md. Abdul Mannan along with executives of the Bank paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj recently. They offered prayer for the departed soul of Bangabandhu and other martyred members of his family who were killed on 15 August 1975. photo: Bank