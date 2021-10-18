Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Metal prices surge as energy costs soar

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

LONDON, Oct 15: A key index tracking the prices of industrial metals including aluminium, copper and zinc, has struck record heights as soaring energy prices reduces their production.
The London Metal Exchange Index on Thursday reached an all-time peak at 4,623.4 points.
It represents a 35-percent jump for the LME index since the start of the year, while the increase is more than double from March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic took hold worldwide.
"Rising oil and gas prices are once again putting pressure on energy intensive industries, forcing them to cut production in the face of spiralling costs and creating supply shortages," noted Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at traders CMC Markets UK. Europe's benchmark gas price has more than tripled in just a few months, while oil futures have surged by about one-third since late August as economies reopen after pandemic lockdowns.
Electricity costs have also rocketed, causing Nyrstar -- a Belgian producer of zinc and other base metals -- to cut production at its three European smelters this week by up to 50 percent, citing "the surge in energy prices".
Zinc's value has increased by one quarter this week alone to reach a 14-year high at $3,944 a tonne.
Used to galvanise other metals, zinc rallied also on a cut in Chinese production, according to analysts, who point additionally to a drop in LME stockpiles of the metal over the past six months and which shows no sign of ending.
Soaring also is the price of aluminium, used heavily in the transport and construction sectors. The metal this week hit 13-year highs at $3,215 a tonne and is less than $200 from its all-time high achieved in 2008.
"Energy accounts for around 40 percent of the costs of manufacturing aluminium," noted Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank launches 5 agent banking outlets
SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference
Banking Events
Metal prices surge as energy costs soar
Bangladesh Finance Ltd inks deal with Adorsho Pranisheba
Covid-19: India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity
ICB Asset Management holds its 21st AGM
Speakers for electrical appliances to ensure optimal energy usage


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft