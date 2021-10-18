Bangladesh Finance Ltd inks deal with Adorsho Pranisheba

Bangladesh Finance Limited signed a partnership agreement with Adorsho Pranisheba to provide innovative digital financial solution to the rural farmers in the dairy and cow fattening sector, says a press release.

The event took place at the head office of Bangladesh Finance in the capital recently. Under the agreement, the farmers will get livestock insurance coverage, face identification system and more AI based customer centric benefits.

Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Ltd, and Mujtaba FidaulHaq, Managing Director and CEO of AdorshoPranisheba Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization.

High officials from both organizations attended the event.

Bangladesh Finance is one of the oldest non-banking financial institutions in the country, listed both on Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges. For the last 22 years, the company has been working with various initiatives in the financial and socio-economic sectors.





