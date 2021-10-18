ICB Asset Management holds its 21st AGM

Video
Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ICB Asset Management Company Limited (a subsidiary of ICB) was held at FARS Hotel and Resorts, Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Sharani (Bijoynagar), Dhaka recently, says a press release.
The meeting was presided over by Dr. Md. Kismatul Ahsan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.   
Chief Executive Officer Mr. A.T.M. Ahmedur Rahman and other Directors/Shareholders of the Company were present in the meeting. The Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2021 was approved in the meeting. During FY 2020-2021, the Company earned a net profit of  Tk. 35.17 crore. Earnings per share of Tk. 100.00 each stood at Tk. 89.33. The Shareholders approved 60% cash dividend (including 50% interim dividend) per share for the FY 2020-2021 in the meeting.


