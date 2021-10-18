Speakers for electrical appliances to ensure optimal energy usage

Speakers at a discussion on Saturday said there is no alternative to use standard electrical appliances to ensure optimal energy usage and thereby reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the country.

Country's residential sector alone consumes 30 percent of the electricity, much of which can be saved through efficient use and thus, tripartite role of consumers, production and government is a must, they said in the discussion titled 'EP talks' on 'Energy Efficiency and Products Labeling'.

Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) and GIZ organised the discussion, conducted by Editor of Energy and Power Magazine Mollah Amzad Hossain.

SREDA, BSTI and Accreditation Board need to take joint initiative to implement standardization and star labeling expeditiously, they said, adding that, "Not only domestic goods, but also imported products should be banned from being marketed if the standard are not maintained."

They also emphasized on monitoring of BSTI to control the market including stopping the production of counterfeit products saying "it is necessary to ensure the increase of manpower and technical capacity of all the concerned institutions."

Chairman of SREDA and Additional Secretary to the Government Mr Mohammad Alauddin addressed the discussion as chief guest while Professor of Daffodil International University and energy advisor of Consumers Association of Bangladesh Shamsul Alam and additional secretary of power division ATM Mostafa Kamal attended as guest of honor.

Deputy Director of standards department of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute Rahima Talukder presented the keynote speech in the discussion.

Chief Executive Officer and Director Engineer of Energypack Electronics Nurul Akhtar and Chief Business Officer of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd. Anisur Rahman Mallick were, among the panellists. -BSS















