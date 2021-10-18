Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Stocks witnessed a downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 56.80 points or 0.78 percent to 7,186.46. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, slumped 14 points to finish at 2,705.14 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 21.12 points to close at 1,546.32.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 16,553.78 million, which was Taka 14,338.78 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 287 declined, 65 advanced and 24 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Fortune was the most-traded stock with shares, followed by IFIC, Orion Pharma, LHBL and NRBC Bank.

SBAC Bank was the day's top gainer while Orion Pharma was the worst loser.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended day flat with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 94.19 points to settle at 21,022.52 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX closed the day with losing 57.93 point to close at 12,625.04.

Of the issues traded, 206 declined, 78 advanced and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 2.11 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 63.83 crore. -BSS













