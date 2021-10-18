Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Stocks witnessed a downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 56.80 points or 0.78 percent to 7,186.46. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, slumped 14 points to finish at 2,705.14 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 21.12 points to close at 1,546.32.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 16,553.78 million, which was Taka 14,338.78 million at the previous session of the week.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 287 declined, 65 advanced and 24 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Fortune was the most-traded stock with shares, followed by IFIC, Orion Pharma, LHBL and NRBC Bank.
SBAC Bank was the day's top gainer while Orion Pharma was the worst loser.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended day flat with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 94.19 points to settle at 21,022.52 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX closed the day with losing 57.93 point to close at 12,625.04.
Of the issues traded, 206 declined, 78 advanced and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 2.11 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 63.83 crore.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank launches 5 agent banking outlets
SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference
Banking Events
Metal prices surge as energy costs soar
Bangladesh Finance Ltd inks deal with Adorsho Pranisheba
Covid-19: India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity
ICB Asset Management holds its 21st AGM
Speakers for electrical appliances to ensure optimal energy usage


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft