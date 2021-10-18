

Seminar on Safe and Healthy Dried Fish Processing Technology and Industrialization jointly organised by CCCI & BCSIR

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries( CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam delivering his speech as a Chief Guest at a Seminar on Safe and Healthy Dried Fish Processing Technology and Industrialization jointly organised by CCCI and Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) at Bangabandhu Conference Hall, World Trade Center, Chattogram on Saturday. BCSIR Chairman Professor Dr. Md Aftab Ali Sheikh also present there.