Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 October, 2021, 9:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD along with global 72 countries celebrate the World Business Angel Investors Week 2021

Published : Monday, 18 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Business Desk

Like other years 'World Business Angel Investors Week' (WBAW), https://angelsweek.org/is going to be celebrated in Bangladesh along with 72 countries globally this week under a global theme. This year's global theme is Business Diplomacy for International Entrepreneurship. The Week is coordinated globally by the World Business Angels Investment Forum - an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), says a press release.
World Business Angel Investors Week (WBAW) is a global platform from which to campaign for solutions to critical issues of early stage equity and capital markets, startup economies and other worldwide concerns at the United Nations, the European Union, the ASEAN Economic Community, the OECD and in G20 countries and regional and local economies.
Baybars Altuntas, Global Chair of the Week and Executive Chairman of the World Business Angels Investment Forum, says 'The WBAW 2021 will host more than 80.000 entrepreneurs, startups, investors, innovators, policy makers and thought leaders from around the world.The World Business Angels Investment Forum issues commemorative stamps for events and themes of widespread global appeal and significance of the Week.
The Grand Opening Ceremony of the Week will be hold virtually on 18th October hosted by Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovi?, President of the Republic of Croatia (2015-2020) as a keynote speaker on increasing role of business diplomacy for international entrepreneurship . Zev Siegl, Co-founder of the Starbucks, Massimo Falcioni, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), UAE and Marcia Dawood, Chair of the Board of the Angel Capital Association (ACA), USA will deliver special remarks.
The Ministerial Roundtable of the Grand Opening Ceremony will be moderated by Prof Inderjit Singh - President, Global Startup Investment Promotion Agency (WIPA). Discussants of the roundtable are Eduard Shalsi - Minister of State for the Protection of Entrepreneurship, Albania (2019 - 2021), Prof Hykmete N. Bajrami - Minister of Finance, Kosovo (2020 - 2021), Martha Delgado, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mexico and, Noomane Fehri, Minister of Communication Technologies & Digital Economy, Tunisia (2015 - 2016).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southeast Bank launches 5 agent banking outlets
SIBL holds 3rd quarter business conference
Banking Events
Metal prices surge as energy costs soar
Bangladesh Finance Ltd inks deal with Adorsho Pranisheba
Covid-19: India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity
ICB Asset Management holds its 21st AGM
Speakers for electrical appliances to ensure optimal energy usage


Latest News
DCCI urges Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
Court indicts ex-Rajuk chairman, three others over FR Tower fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
First ever Sheikh Russel Day observed
Nagad users’ getting Tk 1,000 cashback in Rangs products
COP26: Fashion Open, British Council to launch studio events, workshops
SCC ties up with edotco for its smart city initiatives
Woman electrocuted in Sirajganj
Woman killed in road accident
Russia cuts diplomatic ties with NATO in latest row
Most Read News
Members of the Army in coordination with the 66th Infantry Division of Ranpur area
This handout picture taken and released on October 16 by the Bali
RU dorms reopen today
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
17 US missionaries, family kidnapped in Haiti
Kids in California county care sleeping on floor in building
Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’
IS claims deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Decentralization is needed to save Dhaka
Malek Ukil: An uncompromising leader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft