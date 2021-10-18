BD along with global 72 countries celebrate the World Business Angel Investors Week 2021

Like other years 'World Business Angel Investors Week' (WBAW), https://angelsweek.org/is going to be celebrated in Bangladesh along with 72 countries globally this week under a global theme. This year's global theme is Business Diplomacy for International Entrepreneurship. The Week is coordinated globally by the World Business Angels Investment Forum - an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), says a press release.

World Business Angel Investors Week (WBAW) is a global platform from which to campaign for solutions to critical issues of early stage equity and capital markets, startup economies and other worldwide concerns at the United Nations, the European Union, the ASEAN Economic Community, the OECD and in G20 countries and regional and local economies.

Baybars Altuntas, Global Chair of the Week and Executive Chairman of the World Business Angels Investment Forum, says 'The WBAW 2021 will host more than 80.000 entrepreneurs, startups, investors, innovators, policy makers and thought leaders from around the world.The World Business Angels Investment Forum issues commemorative stamps for events and themes of widespread global appeal and significance of the Week.

The Grand Opening Ceremony of the Week will be hold virtually on 18th October hosted by Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovi?, President of the Republic of Croatia (2015-2020) as a keynote speaker on increasing role of business diplomacy for international entrepreneurship . Zev Siegl, Co-founder of the Starbucks, Massimo Falcioni, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), UAE and Marcia Dawood, Chair of the Board of the Angel Capital Association (ACA), USA will deliver special remarks.

The Ministerial Roundtable of the Grand Opening Ceremony will be moderated by Prof Inderjit Singh - President, Global Startup Investment Promotion Agency (WIPA). Discussants of the roundtable are Eduard Shalsi - Minister of State for the Protection of Entrepreneurship, Albania (2019 - 2021), Prof Hykmete N. Bajrami - Minister of Finance, Kosovo (2020 - 2021), Martha Delgado, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mexico and, Noomane Fehri, Minister of Communication Technologies & Digital Economy, Tunisia (2015 - 2016).









